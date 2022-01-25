Vangile Dlamini, the woman who shared a home with Bathobile Mlangeni before she was arrested for allegedly stealing R4 million in cash from the Mall of Africa, has spoken out

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who shared a home with Bathobile Mlangeni before she was arrested for allegedly stealing R4 million in cash from Mall of Africa has spoken out. Her name is Vangile Dlamini and she sheltered Mlangeni in the months leading to her arrest.

Dlamini said she was shocked to hear the accusations facing Mlangeni as theft and deception do not seem in her nature. She also said that the accused lived a modest lifestyle to the extent where she appeared to be in financial need, not benefiting from stolen funds.

Bathobile Mlangeni reportedly led a modest life before she was arrested on theft charges totalling R4 million. Image: Twitter/@TshegoMoagi

Source: Twitter

Mlangeni's stay with Dlamini

For two years, Mlangeni evaded the South African Police Force (SAPS), who were trying to arrest her based on CCTV footage showing her stealing cash from Mall of Africa, TimesLIVE reports. Mlangeni lived in Zola with Dlamini as her caretaker for the latter part of these two years.

According to DispatchLIVE, Dlamini, aged 82, said that she and Mlangeni led a simple life and mostly ate only pap, sometimes with milk or meat added to it.

Dlamini said that Mlangeni only possesses a few clothing items, and she "didn't have anything fancy." Moreover, the cash that the accused allegedly stole has not been found or recovered by law enforcement, which has raised Dlamini's suspicions.

Reactions to Dlamini's view of Mlangeni

@zelam5 asked:

"This is unusual. This lady did not work alone. What happened to the 4m?"

@Aubrey01694098 said:

"I just believe there was an arrangement before the money was stolen. It's not only her who stole the money."

@Aubrey01694098 inquired:

"The question is how did she steal the money? She is a security officer, not an accountant. How did she have access to R4 million cuz money is kept in a safe and there is a procedure."

@cawanamsebele remarked:

"Bathobile Mlangeni, a woman with brains."

@KhutsoRapudi shared:

"Do they have evidence? She didn’t even buy anything. She didn’t steal this money."

SA questions why Bathobile Mlangeni dropped bail application

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that Bathobile Mlangeni, aged 29, has decided to abandon her application for bail and will remain in police custody until her next court date, which is set for 18 February.

On 24 January, Mlangeni attended a hearing at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court wearing the same outfit she wore at her last court appearance. Her case was postponed at the conclusion of the hearing.

Mlangeni is legally represented by Legal Aid. However, her counsel announced in court today that they would not be pursuing their bail application any further. Alleged CCTV footage clearly shows Mlangeni stealing cash from the Mall of Africa.

Source: Briefly News