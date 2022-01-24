Bathobile Mlangeni has decided to abandon her application for bail and will remain in police custody until her next court date, which is set for 18 February

Mlangeni attended a hearing at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court wearing the same outfit she wore at her last court appearance

Her counsel announced in court today that they would not be pursuing their bail application any further

JOHANNESBURG - Bathobile Mlangeni, aged 29, has decided to abandon her application for bail and will remain in police custody until her next court date, which is set for 18 February.

Today (24 January), Mlangeni attended a hearing at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court wearing the same outfit she wore at her last court appearance. Her case was postponed at the conclusion of the hearing.

Mlangeni is legally represented by Legal Aid. However, her counsel announced in court today that they would not be pursuing their bail application any further, EWN reports. According to News24, alleged CCTV footage clearly shows Mlangeni stealing cash from the Mall of Africa.

South Africans react to Mlangeni abandoning her bail application plans

@G_Eager asked:

"What happened here? Why is she broke?"

@morrmak remarked:

"South Africa is the Wild West.'

@BenjiSeitlhamo believes:

"I'm sure she doesn't even have bail money."

@zipreeper asked:

"Where's the R4m?"

@Spitjo34794753 said:

"Free lawyers will help her like that poor guy who burned the Parliament."

Bathobile Mlangeni's neighbours speak out about her R4 million theft charge

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that Bathobile Mlangeni worked at cash-in-transit company SBV as a security guard but was charged with stealing R4 million in cash from the mall in July 2019. Mlangeni allegedly did this by stuffing the money in black bags.

She has been evading law enforcement since the incident and caught refuge at an elderly neighbour's home in Soweto. The neighbour, Vangille Dlamini, is 82 years old and was being looked after by Mlangeni.

Dlamini said that she has no reason to believe that Mlangeni is guilty of theft and running away from the authorities. The 82-year-old woman described the former security guard as a kind and helpful woman.

