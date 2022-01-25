R42 Million Spent on Covid19 Camp for Cape Town’s Homeless People

The Special Investigating Unit declared that the City of Cape Town has a total of R42 million in irregular expenditure related to their Covid-19 camp for homeless people

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) declared that the City of Cape Town has a total of R42 million in irregular expenditure related to their Covid-19 camp for homeless people.

This camp consisted of eight marquees housing 1600 people in total. The camp was at Standfontein's sports fields and opened in March 2021. However, within two months, the camp was shut down.

According to BusinessDay, Brett Herron, a politician from GOOD, criticised the city's camp, which was set to cost R52.8 million. Over 42 million of this went to the marquee hiring company, which Herron and the SIU believe amounts to irregular expenditure, TimesLIVE reports.

The SIU has revealed R42 million in irregular expenditure towards the Covid-19 camp in Cape Town. Image: Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Covid-19 camp@Ak29949372 asked:

"Who is responsible?"

@Bluewave4 believes:

"The law did not allow sufficient time for proper procurement given the short time between declaration and implementation of the Covid disaster emergency. Which law should the City have obeyed: procurement or disaster declaration? Couldn't do both. Chose lives over laws."

@Mikhail_Moosa remarked:

"Even more reason to be infuriated by the City's handling of homelessness."

@pixie1811 shared:

"Terrible and disgusting."

@MargoCarr13 said:

"I'm shocked, Cyril."

Covid-19 regulations need to go; health experts share opinions on fatigue

Speaking of Covid-19 regulations, Briefly News previously reported that this March would mark two years since the beginning of the State of Disaster, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Health experts have expressed their belief that the State of Disaster and other Covid-19 regulations should be scrapped as people are experiencing Covid-19 fatigue, which has led to protocols not having their desired effect.

Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, said that the regulations are disruptive and that Ramaphosa should end the State of Emergency.

