Advocate Dali Mpofu is in the firing line over his conduct at the recent JSC public interviews for the next Chief Justice

Mpofu has been criticised for the sexist tone he adopted when questioning SCA president Mandisa Maya during her interview

The General Council of the Bar said it was reviewing Mpofu's future involvement as a representative of the profession at the public process

JOHANNESBURG - The professional organisation for advocates, the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCBSA), said on Tuesday that advocate Dali Mpofu's recent showing at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews has brought disgrace to the legal profession.

The Bar said it was in the process of reviewing Mpofu's continued involvement or removal from the public interviews where he, along with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema, are members.

Advocate Dali Mpofu is under fire over alleged lewd comments. Image: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mpofu has come under fire for the "sexist" tone of his questioning of the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Mandisa Maya, who emerged as the JSC's choice for the head of the judiciary on Saturday night, amid her interview for the Chief Justice position.

Here, Mpofu made an obscene double entendre – insinuating that he and Maya had "once spent a night together" – before sharply and somewhat awkwardly clarifying that they were studying.

Strong objection to conduct

This comes after a week of interviews with Maya and her three other chief justice hopefuls: Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, that were submerged in the shallow depths of a baseless smear campaign and a sordid line of questioning.

Craig Watt-Pringle, the chairperson of the GCBSA, said the council expressed its firm objection to Mpofu's conduct during the public interviews, according to a BusinessLIVE report.

"The sexist nature of Mpofu SC's questioning lacked in the etiquette which the platform and interviewing process called for has elevated the concern," Watt-Pringle said.

News24 reported that the GCBSA said it had received requests from various constituent bars and associates to sideline Mpofu on the JSC. Since then, the Bar said it was in talks with the group Advocates for Transformation (AFT) ahead of making its decision.

Critical of Mpofu's actions

South Africans once again chipped in on the absurd way with which Mpofu approached the JSC interviews. However, some were of the view that Mpofu is an experienced legal mind who held no intention to cause harm.

@Leon Bester wrote:

"He knows the law. He is the loud voice of the voiceless. Let him be. He is his own boss."

@Mary Elizabeth Van Wyk said:

"Beyond time that the other scoundrel and illegal nincompoop called Malema was sent packing too. A couple of others who certainly don't belong there either."

@Tshungu Malesa added:

"He is continuously shooting himself in the foot. He will have no one to blame for his demise, but himself."

@Robert Monjedzi mentioned:

"I welcome this decision. He must draw a line between law and politics in future."

@Lucky Nkuna offered:

"In the manner in which things are going, Johan Rupert might as well come out and condemn Advocate Dali Mpofu."

