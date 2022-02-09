Hands Off Dali Mpofu Trends Online Amidst Calls For His Removal From the JSC

Advocate Dali Mpofu has received some backlash for his lining of questioning at the Judicial Service Commission interviews

In the midst of all this criticising, Mpofu has also received backing from at least 20 advocates who have come in his defence

Some social media users have also rallied behind Mpofu and have stated that an attack on Mpofu is an attack on them

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu's conduct as a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission has come under heavy scrutiny with now certain organisations stating that he should no longer be a part of the JSC.

Despite the heavy criticism from some of Mpofu's peers and Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, who wrote an opinion piece targeting Mpofu, at least 20 advocates have come in defence of Mpofu.

Calls to have Advocate Dali Mpofu removed from the JSC have begun to intensify.

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, in his op-ed, Basson referred to Mpofu as a “nincompoop” and a “scoundrel” and the advocates have written a letter in response to these remarks and have accused Basson of making remarks that had colonial racist undertones.

Basson heavily criticised Mpofu for bringing up rumours of sexual harassment against Judge Dunstan Mlambo during his JSC interview for the Chief Justice position. Mpofu had asked Mlambo to speak on the allegations that have been made against him and Mlambo responded by saying that the allegations were unfounded.

While Basson may have had an issue with Mpofu for bringing up the allegations without briefing Mlambo beforehand that the accusation will be brought up in the interview, the advocates defending Mpofu noted that the editor hurled unwarranted insults at Mpofu.

The advocates expressed their disappointment by remarks made about Mpofu and have stated such insults only seem to be reserved for black professionals.

“No white professional, no matter how uncultured, and no matter who they represent, has had to endure these kinds of insults," read the statement.

According to News24, the General Council of the Bar has taken heed of the calls to remove Mpofu from the JSC and have stated that he has brought the profession to disrepute. They have also noted that Mpofu also used a sexist approach when he interviewed SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya.

As it stands, Mpofu's position as commissioner is currently under review.

South Africans back Dali Mpofu

In the midst of high critique, South Africans have taken to social media to show their support for Mpofu under the hashtag #HandsOffDaliMpofu.

Here are some of their comments:

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"Mpofu is going nowhere. Fighting against black injustices & defending black leaders against this unfair judiciary might be “bad” for haters but definitely a good fight for the black community! Let haters pack their belongings & go back home, they're highly missed! #HandsOffDaliMpofu"

@gibbs_mk said:

"White establishments hatred of Adv Dali Mpofu confirms he has done exceptionally well on his KPIs, which is to fight the racist establishments, dismantle white supremacy and deliver Economic Freedom in our Lifetime. Rea leboha Ntate Mpofu #HandsOffDaliMpofu"

@KauMatlala said:

"Adv Dali Mpofu is us and we are him. An attack on him is an attack on us. #HandsOffDaliMpofu"

Dali Mpofu's sisplay at Chief Justice Interviews shameful, says SA's Bar council

Briefly News previously reported that the professional organisation for advocates, the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCBSA), said on Tuesday that advocate Dali Mpofu's recent showing at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews has brought disgrace to the legal profession.

The Bar said it was in the process of reviewing Mpofu's continued involvement or removal from the public interviews where he, along with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema, are members.

Mpofu has come under fire for the "sexist" tone of his questioning of the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Mandisa Maya, who emerged as the JSC's choice for the head of the judiciary on Saturday night, amid her interview for the Chief Justice position.

