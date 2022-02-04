Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu asked Judge President Dunstan Mlambo about sexual harassment claims against him during his JSC interview

Mlambo denied the allegations, and many South Africans criticised Malema and Mpofu for asking him about the rumours

However, Fana Mokoena from the EFF defended Malema and Mpofu, saying that their line of questioning was fair

JOHANNESBURG - Dunstan Mlambo, the Judge President for Gauteng, was interviewed by the JSC panel as a candidate for Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu, as members of the JSC panel, asked Mlambo about allegations of sexual harassment which have been levelled against him by various women he has worked with, including those who wish to become judges.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema and Mpofu received criticism from many people for their line of questioning. However, fellow EFF member and former MP Fana Mokoena said their questions were fair given the context. Mlambo denied the accusations.

Mlambo's response to Malema and Mpofu's questions

Mlambo claims that the allegations stating that he sexually harassed several women who invented so that he would not be elected as the next Chief Justice, EWN reports. He was made aware of the rumours, but says they are unsubstantiated.

“It’s a rumour that’s difficult to pin (down). Who? Why? Where? Why are they not coming out? The rumours don’t identify anyone in any way," Mlambo said.

The Judge President said he feels attacked by the rumours, because he has a history of promoting women as judges. However, Mlamabo said that people should ignore the rumours as they are false and come from individuals who do not wish for him to succeed in his career.

South Africans react to Mlambo denying sexual harassment claims

@HelenBotha3 remarked:

"Malema and Mpofu should be booted out of the JSC for their theatrics!"

@DeanneViljoen shared:

"I don’t understand why it was allowed in the first place."

@Len06556537 said:

"Some are on this commission, but they have pending cases in court."

@Gen_Masuku believes:

"Wherever there's smoke there's fire."

@Derek_Hanekom shared:

"Courtesy of the infantile behaviour of Mpofu and Malema."

