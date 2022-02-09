R3m PPE Tender Mastermind Is a SASSA Recipient, Can’t Afford R20k Bail

Salamina Khoza is accused of fraudulently receiving R3 million from PPEtenders granted to companies registered in her name

Khoza alleges that she cannot afford the R20 000 bail the State has proposed, because she relies on grants

The National Prosecuting Authority does not believe Khoza, as she is named as the sole director of three companies

JOHANNESBURG - Salamina Khoza, a 67-year-old pensioner, allegedly obtained R3 million from PPE tender fraud, but says she can not afford the R20 000 proposed bail she needs to pay to be released from custody.

Khoza claims that she survives on SASSA grants and therefore cannot afford the bail the State is offering. She allegedly registered several companies under the name and used them to obtain PPE tenders, which were granted by the police.

She is accused, along with retired Colonel Isaac Majaji Ngobeni and Brigadier Stephinah Mokgohle Mahlangu. Ngobeni and Mahlangu are accused of processing the payments to Khoza's companies, News24 reports.

The NPA's take on Khoza's claims

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes that Khoza used PPE tenders as a front for at least three companies that benefited from multimillion-rand contracts. The NPA rejects her claims of poverty and says that she is registered as the sole director of the companies mentioned.

According to EWN, Khoza faces charges of fraud, theft, forgery, and corruption along with Ngobeni and Mahlangu. The three allegedly applied for tenders to provide SAPS with latex gloves from a third party.

Sindisiwe Seboka from the NPA said that while they have evidence that points to another person operating the business's accounts on Khoza's behalf, she remains liable due to her role as the sole director.

