Dr Joe Phaahla has announced that the government are considering easing lockdown regulations now that the State of Disaster has been given an end date

Phaahla said that the easing of restrictions would happen gradually to allow the economy to recover and curb a sudden outbreak

Phaahla added that Covid-19 protocols would most likely remain in place as they not only offer protection against the coronavirus, but other transferrable diseases, such as the flu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Joe Phaahla, the Minister of Health, has announced that the government are considering easing lockdown regulations now that the State of Disaster has been given an end date.

Phaahla said that the government is in discussions with scientists to find the best way forward that provides South Africans with more freedom while still protecting people from Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

The minister added that the easing of restrictions would happen gradually to allow the economy to recover and curb a sudden outbreak, according to SABC News. The State of Disaster will end on 15 March 2022.

Dr Joe Phaahla said that lockdown restrictions will be eased gradually. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the restrictions will be eased

Phaahla said that Covid-19 protocols would most likely remain in place as they not only offer protection against the coronavirus, but other transferrable diseases, such as the flu. Therefore mask-wearing, sanitising, and limiting numbers at events will probably continue, 702 reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The end of the State of Disaster means that the Department of Health does not have the Disaster Management Act to guide them, which will result in them needing to strategise new guidelines for responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I mean we can’t keep on for much longer without any football, rugby, music festivals and so on, but a gradual kind of relaxation with more activity is on the cards. So, we just need to find the mechanism," Phaahla said.

Reactions to potential new lockdown restrictions

@KhanyaMsika asked:

@BigVicSA said:

"South Africa is about to become an island in the world with Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Everywhere else the measures are being dropped."

@RiaanSalie remarked:

"If the State of Disaster falls then ALL regulations fall away."

@QueenMcBonay shared:

@orangemelloncom believes:

"Showing his authoritarian tendencies."

Covid19: Hospitalisations dwindle, and new cases drop across the country

In other Covid-19 news, Briefly News previously reported that Gauteng continues to lead the country in new Covid-19 infections, with 38% of new cases being reported in the province with 942 new infections.

However, no other province has reported more than 500 cases in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalisations have also dwindled to fewer than 4 200 cases. The national death toll has risen to 96 000 after nine more people succumbed to the virus.

Source: Briefly News