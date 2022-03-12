The Hawks and other law enforcement agencies arrested a group of suspects for stealing state infrastructure in Witbank

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi told Briefly News aluminium valued at over R2 million was recovered

The 11 suspects appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court before the matter was postponed for further investigations

WITBANK - The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, its Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and Crimes Against the State (CATS) section, and other law enforcement players arrested 11 suspects for stealing Eskom infrastructure in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi told Briefly News that the incident happened in Vosman, a suburb of Witbank situated between Hlalanikahle and Ferrobank.

Eleven suspects were arrested in Mpumulanga for stealing aluminium from Eskom power lines. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Bloomberg

"Security personnel caught the suspects stealing aluminium from Eskom's power line. They had taken advantage after load transmission was halted by technicians servicing the power lines," Sekgotodi told Briefly News.

"The Hawks' national and provincial offices arrived at the scene accompanied by several [law enforcement] stakeholders, finding aluminium valued at over R2 million inside three trucks during the search and seizure operation."

The 11 suspects were taken to the Vosman Police Station and charged with theft. Briefly News understands the suspects subsequently appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The accused were remanded in custody after the matter was postponed for further investigations.

