The parents of Nhlanhla Tshabalala are demanding justice after their 16-year-old son was allegedly beaten to death by a security guard and teacher

He allegedly had a toy gun and despite confirming that the gun was fake, Nhlanhla was beaten to death on school grounds

An independent law firm has launched an investigation into the incident to determine if the teacher and groundsman played any part in Nhlanhla's death

BRAKPAN - The parents of Nhlanhla Tshabalala, a 16-year-old learner from Reshogofaditswe Secondary School in Tsakane.

He was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher and a security guard after he was accused of wielding a gun at Tsakane Senior Secondary in a neighbouring area.

The gun turned out to be fake and the family is demanding that those responsible for their son's death are held accountable.

The boy's neighbours remember him as a humble and respectful young man. The parents revealed how he ended up with a toy gun at school.

According to News24, Nhlanhla had gone to Tsakane Senior Secondary to retrieve his belongings which had been taken from him when he visited the previous day to help his girlfriend who was going through a very difficult time.

While at the school a Year 12 learner started an altercation with him resulting in his things being confiscated. He had returned to the school the next day with a toy gun to intimidate the boy who started a fight with him.

According to the parents, the security guard chased Nhlanhla, took his gun and saw it was fake and proceeded to beat him.

An independent law has been appointed to determine if the groundsman and teacher had any part in Nhlanhla's death according to TimesLIVE.

