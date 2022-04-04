The Cape Independence Advocacy Group is not in the good graces of a lot of South Africans following a social media post

The group tried to illustrate how different the Western Cape is from the rest of Mzansi, however, many found the tweet offensive

Social media users have weighed in on the tweet with some stating that the social media post is racist

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has been lambasted on social media for a Twitter post that tried to highlight how different the Western Cape is from the rest of South Africa.

The organisation has been advocating for the Western Cape to break away from South Africa and become recognised as an independent nation.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group says it will not be removing the social media post that has been labelled as racist by some South Africans. Image: @LetsFreeTheCape

Many South Africans have found the tweet and the illustrations used by the group offensive and racist. The likes of Mmusi Maimaine, the leader of the One SA Movement even reacted to the tweet with the word "cima", calling for the organisation to stop what they are doing.

The tweet:

The group has since responded to the backlash for the tweet that has been largely viewed as racist. The organisation explained that the Western Cape government is more aligned with the principles and ideologies of western countries, while, the South African government aligns itself with the principles of the old communist countries.

The organisation also apologised for any kind of misunderstanding that was caused by the tweet and stated that in an act of taking accountability, they will not be deleting the tweet. according to TimesLIVE.

The organisation says it is still striving for the independence of the Cape and the decision to keep the tweet up is based on the fact they do not want it to be used against the people of Western Cape when they advocate for their independence in future.

"We wish to clarify the intended message of the tweet so we can be judged according to our true intentions and not those that others have wrongly assigned to us," read the statement.

South Africans react to the Cape Independence Advocacy Group's tweet

@afirikanman said:

"They forgot to mention another important distinction of supporting apartheid."

@DENTED_EGOo said:

"Whatever happens, we can never allow Western Cape to fall into the hands of White. If they want to exit SA they can do so by going to Netherlands."

@Ullrich_Brendon said:

"This is extremely offensive."

@LegalCareerGuru said:

"This is offensive to everyone."

@KG_madik said:

"An independent Cape would get themselves killed within a year of their independence... Either through diseases or making friends with the wrong people, by wrong people I mean the west."

@MsPuleng said:

"I acknowledge parties who have openly positioned themselves as racist. At least you don’t have to second guess them."

800k Residents register to see Western Cape separated from Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that the latest information coming to the attention of Briefly News is that the number of people wanting to see the Western Cape separated from Mzansi is growing.

According to a private body known as CapeXit, people calling for WC to be separated from South Africa have clocked 800 000

The organisation says the registrations on its website are said to be half the number it needs to call on the government to hold a referendum in the province.

The organisation wants registered voters in the province to respond to the referendum which poses the question of whether the province should split from SA.

