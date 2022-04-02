Footage of the conditions inside Rahima Moosa Hospital has caused a great deal of concern online after pregnant women were seen sleeping on the floor

The video was shot by Joburg's MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls who said that the problem was one of capacity at the hospital

A number of social media users took to the comment section of the video and blamed foreigners for taking up beds

JOHANNESBURG - A video recorded at Rahima Moosa Hospital has been doing the rounds on social media. The footage shows pregnant women sleeping on the floors of the corridors.

The video has stirred a lot of reactions from the public who demanded to know how this could be possible.

A report by eNCA revealed that the conditions at the Johannesburg based hospital are dire. The hospital is at full capacity and there are simply no beds available for pregnant women .

Joburg's MMC for Health and Social Development, Ashley Sauls said that he was shocked when he saw the footage and that the hospital is running beyond its capacity.

Jacaranda FM reported that the MMC visited the hospital personally and saw the women sleeping on the floor, some of whom had been there for three days.

The department of health has said that the matter has been reported to the hospital's CEO.

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the shocking video

@stephstrydom1:

"Thank you for DOING something. We, the public would like to know the outcome of this episode. Please, please."

@NicolassJacobs:

"Beds for found in other wards for the patients. It took the MMC to force the matron and her staff to think and improvise."

@themba_black:

"First of all you went to confront nurses who are understaffed and underpaid about a management issue that goes all the way to the department of health.

As MEC of health you are aware of the statistics of the total number of people who give birth there, you are here grandstanding."

A number of social media users blamed foreigners for the overcrowding of hospitals

@loviesmodise:

"OK, I see... so who is supposed to address this matter?

Operation dudula or ANC?"

@eye_vee7:

"How does any govt plan when there are millions of undocumented, non-tax paying illegal immigrants in the system..."

@lu_hahahaha:

"I have a family member who works at this hospital, and if you heard the stories regarding the foreigners who literally come to SA to give birth travelling from as far as the DRC without a passport because their friends told them that Rahima Moosa is a good hospital and you’re fed."

"Hooligans indeed": Fees Must Fall activist backs Operation Dudula

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the former EFF student leader and fees must fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile has made an enemy of the party after he once again showed support for Operation Dudula.

He faced criticism from the political party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

During an interview with TimesLIVE Khanyile said members of Operation Dudula are not hooligans, and the government needs to address the movement.

“The people who are in authority must make decisions and, equally, South Africans must have a voice on the matter,” he said.

