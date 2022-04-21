Herman Mashaba and Bongani Baloyi took to Twitter to share choice words about the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille

Mashaba said he was saddened by "ever coming across and being associated" with Zille and said his time at the party was a mistake

Baloyi also commented on the matter and said that he has no regrets after leaving the political party

CAPE TOWN - Members of ActionSA have lambasted Helen Zille after she publicly made comments about Herman Mashaba and Bongani Baloyi who left the Democratic Alliance (DA) to form their own political party.

The DA Federal Council Leader was interviewed on 702 this week when she made the comments and said that she was saddened by the resignations of Baloyi and the leader of One SA Movement Mmusi Maimane who had the potential to become a member of parliament.

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba said he regrets meeting his former colleague Helen Zille. Image: Esa Alexander & Luba Lesolle/Getty

Source: Getty Images

She said while she can’t speak for them, she believes they regret their decision. Zille, however, felt differently about Mashaba who she said she “clashed” with and was not regretful about his leaving. She said:

“He must do his own thing,” TimesLIVE reported.

Taking to Twitter, Mashaba responded to Zille and said:

“Clement, I am saddened by ever coming across and being associated with Helen Zille. We make mistakes in life, and I can admit that meeting Helen was one of those mistakes I made. I am only human!”

Baloyi also commented on the matter and said that he has no regrets.

Social media users react to the Twitter tiff

@MKHARITT commented:

“Actually, since the departure of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashava, DA has never been the same, I once wanted to vote for it because of those two legends.”

@Nhleiksdubs67 said:

“Haha, this is so funny. Just let go and move on. Madam Zille is one of those cancers that is not worth entertaining. She believes she is always right; she does no wrong, DA is growing when its declining, and John is better than Mmusi, and apologises for nothing. Just not worth the time.”

@TrevorKamoto wrote:

“How was meeting Helen Zille a mistake on your part when the two of you share so many similar beliefs? There was no mistake there, you met because you share the same political beliefs, even went into politics together because the beliefs were so identical.”

@theron_wikus stated:

“Herman, I can assure you, you are definitely not alone regretting this! Many people in this country share this mutual feeling!”

@tiktoke49928574 posted:

“Don't worry Bra Herman, we now know why she likes Mmusi. They both have tremendous hate for South Africans and mega love for illegal foreigners, and you don't.”

@KhamaliMo added:

“Because you are a failed experiment of the DA.”

Source: Briefly News