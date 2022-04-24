Four suspects were arrested after they tried to sell a pangolin at a mall for R250 000, the Haws responded to a tip-off about alleged wildlife smugglers

The endangered animal is considered a delicacy in China and is often used in traditional medicines, approximately 100 000 are smuggled each year

Following their arrest, the four suspects will appear in Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of wildlife trafficking

MAHIKENG - Four people were bust trying to sell something that you wouldn't normally find at a mall, a pangolin. The suspects were allegedly asking R250 000 for the endangered animal.

The group aged between 33 and 59 were arrested by the Hawks in Mahikeng on Friday, 22 April 2022. The small mammal is one of the most smuggled animals in the world and it is considered a delicacy in China and is often used in traditional medicines.

A group of four suspected wildlife smugglers were arrested trying to sell a pangolin for R250 000. Photo credit: @AfricanPangolins

According to News24, approximately 100 000 pangolins are smuggled annually. The Hawks were tipped off about the group of alleged wildlife smugglers. Upon inspection, the animal was found inside a car outside Crossing Mall in Mahikeng.

The South African reported that the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit was quick to respond to the tip-off.

The pangolin has been relocated to a place of safety. The four suspects will appear in Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of wildlife trafficking under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

