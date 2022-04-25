One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wants the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to be fired

Maimane called for her resignation after a viral video of school children smoking marijuana emerged

The political leader said that the country needs a clear plan which is lacking and plans to turn the system around

GAUTENG - The leader of the One SA Movement Mmusi Maimane has slammed the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and called for her to be fired after a video of school children smoking marijuana was shared on social media recently.

The viral video shows groups of learners from Leondale Secondary School dressed in uniform smoking weed while on the school premises. Maimane took to social media to share his disdain for the video and the behaviour of the learners. He said that the behaviour seen in the video shows a lack of leadership.

Political leader Mmusi Maimane has called out Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga after a viral video of learners smoking weed emerged. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Getty & @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

“Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behaviour in our schools,” Maimane shared on Twitter.

He also shared that the country needs a clear plan which is lacking and plans to turn the system around in less than five years. The video garnered tons of attention with several calling out Maimane for blaming the behaviour on the education minister.

The Minister of Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi said that 36 of the learners seen in the video were suspended. TimesLIVE reported that investigations are underway to undercover who is selling marijuana to learners.

Social media reacts to the viral video

@ElijahMhlanga commented:

“What? Behaviour is taught at home. Schools don’t teach this kind of behaviour. You make hilarious statements wena. Imagine firing a minister because children misbehaved. Please stop the jokes. The parents must take responsibility. You always miss the target.”

@Khensmamaloko wrote:

“This is sad. I think this happens daily, why are teachers not reporting this?”

@Solwayo1 said:

“That's what you get when you "spare the rod and spoil the child". Nowadays' upbringing is the opposite of the strict upbringing most of us had in the last century. So, what do you expect?? You can fire the minister, but you won't return to the "old days of discipline".”

@NogoboN posted:

“Learners are products of society. Their behaviour is a reflection of social interaction with friends, relatives and significant others. Reducing this issue to only the Minister of Education makes me doubt your reasoning.”

@MduMak stated:

“Why the minister, who runs the school? Is it the minister or an incompetent principal? what about the parents? What is their role? What kind of a society are we becoming? The parents are meant to be a nucleus, where discipline and acceptable behaviour stems from.”

@Wisdom273 added:

“Is the minister selling what they are smoking? Parents have a lot of work, and they must assist the minister and educators to restore order brother...look at things beyond what is before you.”

