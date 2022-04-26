Sassa said that all South Africans who use the 'cash send' option have been paid out from the social relief of distress grants

The Sassa spokesperson explained that payments were issued through bank accounts and the post office

More than half of 10.6 million recipients were paid through their bank accounts and residents are urged to register online

JOHANNESBURG - Recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grants who use the ‘cash send’ payment method have been paid, according to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that payments have been issued through bank accounts and the post office.

This comes after Letsatsi said almost 1.5 million people who used the cash send payment option last year were not paid out. According to Letsatsi, every client who used the cash send option received SMS notifications alerting them of other options.

He said that most people who provided their bank account numbers and those who did not include bank details were paid via the post office. Of the 10.6 million beneficiaries approved, 42% were paid through post offices and 58% via their bank accounts, TimesLIVE reported. He reminded those who use the ‘cash send’ option to ensure their cellphone numbers are registered to obtain the funds.

In addition, Letsatsi added that more retailers will join the board in an effort to improve service delivery. South Africans are urged to reapply for the distress grant via the digital process as it steers away from the national state of disaster. Business Tech South Africa reported that applicants can be recorded on the Sassa website and additional channels are opened.

South Africans unhappy with the Sassa system

@Realolebogeng commented:

“It's a lie my sister hasn’t got her money this month she's still waiting.”

@Inno21428265 wrote:

“Some people are still waiting and some are saying something like re-apply is this possible.”

Tjohn Wela posted:

“These folks are making it extremely impossible for poor people to access this grant now, this re-application thing is a fuss!”

Malik Simon stated:

“When you reapply, they ask too many questions like as if you’re applying for a million rand loan that needs to be paid back when u get a job.”

Abram Manzi added:

“If you don’t have a chartered accountant in your relatives or circle of friends you will never see a penny of this R350, you will only read about it and comment on it but getting it never!”

SASSA says it will not be processing any new R350 social relief of distress grant applications right now

Briefly News also reported South Africans who are currently waiting for a response on the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant might have to wait a little longer than normal to find out if they are approved.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says the department will not be reviewing new SRD applications at the moment. Letsatsi says new applications will be processed after the amendment of the Covid19 regulations.

The grant was first introduced in 2020 under the Disaster Management Act to help South Africans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

