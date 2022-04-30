The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has recommended that Zizi Kodwa be removed as the deputy minister of state security

The justification for the recommendation comes from evidence submitted to the commission that alleges that Kodwa was gifted luxury holidays and loaned R1.7 million by Jehan Mackay

The report further recommends that law enforcement agencies investigate if Mackay interfered with procurement processes

JOHANNESBURG - Chief justice Raymond Zondo's commission into state capture has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa remove Zizi Kodwa as the deputy minister of state security.

This is due to his close proximity to the controversial businessman Jehan Mackay who allegedly funded Kodwa's luxurious holidays and loaned him R1.7 million.

Zodwa argued that this placed Kodwa in a position where he was beholden to Mackay due to a large amount of money he still owed him.

The 4th part of the report was released on Friday and the recommendation to remove Kodwa was in the section that dealt with corruption and fraud in the public sector.

The report also stated that law enforcement agencies should investigate if Kodwa was influenced by Mackay to interfere with procurement processes.

Mackay potentially faces multiple criminal investigations of the recommendations contained in the report are implemented.

“It's the truth": Zondo report says Ramaphosa's appointment saved SA from damage

If President Cyril Ramaphosa was not elected in 2017 more damage would have been caused, said chairperson of the state capture commission chief justice Raymond Zondo during day two of the inquiry.

Ramaphosa had taken over from former president Jacob Zuma who planned to appoint finance ministers who were approved by the Guptas. At the time, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba who was appointed by Zuma was fired.

According to the report, National Treasury would have suffered more damage if Gigaba was still in the ministerial position. The report stated that the Guptas were adamant to capture the National Treasury and it was a miracle that it was freed from the “tentacles of the Guptas”, TimesLIVE reported. Zondo said the thought of what could have happened if Zuma was not removed along with his allies is troubling.

