Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni was too ill to attend court on Wednesday 4 May

A warrant of arrest has been issued after Myeni was charged with defeating the administration of justice

NPA said if Myeni fails to appear in court without a valid reason for being absent she will be arrested

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways’ former board chairperson Dudu Myeni was unable to attend court on Wednesday due to an illness. The case regarding the disclosure of a protected witness’s identity at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in 2020 was postponed for a second time.

A warrant of arrest against Myeni was issued after she failed to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. The state charged her with defeating the administration of justice

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was unable to attend court after falling ill. Image: @VernonNaidoo242/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Attorney Nqabayethu Buthelezi who is representing Myeni told the court that an illness prevented her from appearing in court. TimesLIVE reported that the matter has been postponed to 14 June.

Myeni revealed the identity of a protected witness and whistle-blower known as Mr X who has provided evidence about his dealings with her in camera in 2020. She was warned against doing so by commission chairperson Raymond Zondo.

News24 reported that the witness said the evidence would damage the relationship he has with Myeni.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said if Myeni fails to appear in court again without a valid reason for being absent, the warrant of arrest will be implemented.

Social media irate over Myeni’s failure to appear

South Africans could not help but notice the similarities between Myeni and former President Jacob Zuma’s reasons for not appearing in court:

@GlenRhodes6 said:

“When are we going to stop allowing people to abuse their status and follow in the example set by Jacob Zuma in showing disrespect and disdain for the SA Criminal Justice System?”

@Vho_Tshikhushi posted:

“A page out of Zuma’s script.”

@bthsmart commented:

“Same illness her buddy Zuma keeps getting, no doubt.”

@ch200004 stated:

“Using Zuma's tactics!”

@HJnel3 added:

“Amazing how the favouritism towards ANC members is making a joke of South Africa's legal system.”

Former President Jacob Zuma said to be too sick to attend arms deal corruption trial

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused, Thales, a french weapons company were expected to make a court appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face charges of fraud and corruption in relation to the arms deal scandal.

However, ahead of the court appearance, Mzwanele Manyi who is the Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson, announced that Zuma was too sick to attend court proceedings on Monday, 11 April.

Manyi alleged that Zuma's health took a sharp turn on Sunday and it was believed all would be well by Monday morning, however, Zuma's health did not get any better and the doctor advised that he should not appear in court, reports TimesLIVE.

