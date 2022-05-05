African Transformation Movement leader Mzwanele Manyi called out Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

Manyi said De Ruyter had four years to fix the problems at Eskom and failed despite being appointed CEO in 2020

Social media users had a good laugh over the comments, while Manyi's post sparked outrage in some

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the African Transformation Movement Mzwanele Manyi has sparked an intense conversation after publicly calling out Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Manyi took to social media to blame De Ruyter, who was tasked to lead the operation in 2020, for the rolling backouts experienced throughout the country.

Mzwanele Manyi called out Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for the state-owned utility's failures. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Wikus de Wet/Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a Twitter rant, Manyi said De Ruyter’s job was to keep the lights on, and he failed to do so.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users could not help but notice the irregularity in Manyi’s mathematics and trolled him mercilessly. The post has gained tons of reactions from South Africans.

While many others have criticized De Ruyter, Eskom board member Busisiwe defended him during a parliamentary briefing after he was accused of the state-owned utility’s failures, TimesLIVE reported.

Mixed reactions over comments

South Africans were seemingly divided over Manyi’s words, with some agreeing and others angered:

@mkosid wrote:

“Review your text, he started in December 2019, that's not 4 years. Give the dude a break, he needs all the support from all of us.”

@GN33863052 posted:

“Like you can do better… Let’s start with a lesson in numbers. 2022-2020 is 2 years! What this CEO IS doing is trying to mend what your boss dismembered for his mates, the Guptas! It’s quite a task your boss just giggles about.”

@Marius74041 commented:

“The Lights are on 20 to 22 to 24 out 24 hours during load shedding, which implies more than 80%+ availability. I'm as frustrated as you, in being dependent on electricity in my small minute business. But let's stick together in supporting someone with ZERO corruption intent.”

@view_different stated:

“Breakdowns are inevitable after being pushed hard during NO LOADSHEDDING DAYS! Everyone was warned about capacity constraints as early as 2007! To think that 46 years old power plants can’t break often is plainly stupid!”

@MogomotsiLebot2 added:

“Mr Manyi, I knew you were struggling with logic & judiciary but, it seems either you also can't count, or your memory is failing you. Andre de Ruyter was appointed in 2020, which means he's been running Eskom for just over 2 years, not four as you stated.”

Pravin Gordhan says Eskom is not in a state of disaster but loadshedding stage 8 may be implemented

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said there is no need to declare a state of disaster for Eskom however, loadshedding Stage 8 may need to be implemented. The minister was speaking at a National Assembly plenary session on Wednesday 4 May after loadshedding Stage 2 was executed in parts of the country.

During his discussion around the power utility, Gordhan said the biggest goal is ensuring there is not a total collapse of the grid. He claims that there are plans within Eskom to manage power supplies.

The Public Enterprises Minister defended the utility after the Democratic Alliance suggested it be declared a state of disaster. The DA added that provinces and municipalities would be able to use alternative power sources if a state of disaster is implemented, according to Business Day.

Source: Briefly News