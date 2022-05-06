President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck in Limpopo

The truck is part of Anglo American’s Mogalakwena mine and Ramaphosa said it is a good step to the economy of hydrogen

The president said the truck will increase, economic growth and employment while decreasing carbon effects

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck at the Anglo American’s Mogalakwena mine situated in Limpopo on Friday 6 May.

During his address at the launch, Ramaphosa said the country has taken a giant leap into the future of the economy of hydrogen. The launch forms part of the country’s target for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter & Jeffrey Abrahams/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa together with Minister of Mineral and Energy Resources Gwede Mantashe and Premier of Limpopo Stanley Mathabatha arrived at the sight where they were enlightened about the hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. SABC News reported that said the truck will increase, economic growth and employment while decreasing carbon effects.

Ramaphosa added that the proposed hydrogen valley will stretch from here Limpopo through to Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. Anglo American said the transformation of the haul trucks to hydrogen power would eliminate a huge per cent of emissions related to diesel on each of its mine sites, according to Eyewitness News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans divided over launch

Many citizens are not impressed with the mine haul truck while other are happy that it will create employment:

@PhulusoGunyukun said:

“How far are you with bullet trains? How far are you with reducing crime? How far are you with reducing drug dependency amongst youth? Reducing unemployment? Reducing kidnappings?”

@VinnyMogau commented:

“We hope it will, as far as I know since they busy with the Hydro plant, not much has been done to help black business who are into supply chain some convenience to make business in this huge project Anglo American is building in Mogalakwena Municipality.”

@nextgentech666 wrote:

“You should have focused on being a private sector influencer and leave the country’s presidency alone.”

@caswellmphuthi posted:

“Great news especially to the young people of Limpopo and our economy.”

@DombolaEsau1 added:

“Keep it up, Mr President.”

Limpopo gives Chinese company the green light to build R150bn coal-fired power plant

In a related matter, Briefly News, the Limpopo province has given a Chinese-backed operation the go-ahead to spend over $10 billion (R150bn) on a coal-fired power plant with a generation capacity of 4 600 megawatts.

The permission was granted on Wednesday as part of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone. A number of Chinese companies have promised to invest in the project.

However, the proposed power plant has not been factored into the country's planned emission targets and may still meet resistance from the government.

Source: Briefly News