Covid19 has reached a high in recent months of 31.1% positivity rate within the population following the latest data that has been released

8 500 New infections have been reported with five people tragically losing their lives as the virus sweeps across South Africa

New lockdown measures are unlikely due to the level of recent infections and vaccinations in the country providing sufficient immunity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

8 500 New Covid19 infections have been recorded over the last 24 hours and the latest data shows that the virus is at the highest it has been in recent months.

The positivity rate now stands at 31.1% with the majority of cases being reported in Gauteng making it the epicentre of the virus in South Africa at the moment.

Covid19 has reached a high of 31.1% in recent months and 8 500 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten, Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Tragically, five more Covid19 deaths have been recorded according to EWN. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is ringing the alarm bells following the latest data.

Dr Owen Kaluwa, the WHO representative in South Africa urged people to get themselves fully vaccinated. A fifth wave of Covid19 is expected to hit South Africa soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Professor Alex van den Heever said that despite the large increase in the positivity rate, South Africa will not need to reintroduce lockdown measures. He said that the number of people vaccinated in the country combined with those who have recently been infected provided the population with sufficient immunity according to Business Tech.

The positivity rate was recorded at 32.2% in December 2021 with 26 976 new cases recorded. The highest positivity rate recorded in South Africa was 34.9% on the 14th of December.

"Unconstitutional act": SA outraged by the ANC excluding unvaccinated delegates

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress in Eastern Cape says in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus, unvaccinated delegates will not be allowed to attend the 9th elective conference in East London this weekend.

The conference will be attended by at least 1 500 ANC members and they will decide who will lead the ANC in the province.

Loyiso Magqashela, the ANC provincial spokesperson says the party the rule not to allow unvaccinated individuals will be in place at all party gatherings and they want to ensure that the conference will be without incident.

Source: Briefly News