The South African Federation of Trade Unions re-elected Zwelinzima Vavi as the federation's General Secretary

Despite calls to have him suspended, Vavi bagged 389 votes at the federation’s second national congress

The Saftu's leadership and its member union, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa battled it out before the election

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions re-elected Zwelinzima Vavi as General Secretary at the federation’s second national congress.

He was re-elected during the early hours of Thursday 26 May in Boksburg despite turbulence experienced over the previous two days.

Zwelinzima Vavi was re-elected as South African Federation of Trade Unions' general secretary. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Despite calls to have him suspended, Vavi bagged 389 votes and his opposition for the position of General Secretary Moses Mautsoe got 300 votes. The previous two days saw disagreements relating to the four suspended National Office Bearers contesting the elections.

The battle was between the federation's leadership and its member union, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). The four members contesting the elections were President Mac Chavalala, Second Deputy President Thabo Matsose, Deputy General-Secretary Phakedi Moleko and National Treasurer Motshwari Lecogo, SABC News reported.

Vavi avoided a suspension from the labour federation earlier. In March, Chavalala wrote to Vavi asking him for reasons as to why he should not be suspended. Several of the federation’s member unions contested the suspension and three other office bearers were placed on suspension later, according to News24.

SA reacts

Social media users had mixed reactions to Vavi’s re-election:

@LukhanyoSr said:

“Why would you have two candidates from the same union contesting for President all unions know who is going to be deployed in what position to contest... I'm happy with the return of Vavi hopefully he will show leadership & take pension when he reaches 60 and let deputy take GS lead.”

@jkl141gp posted:

“Why do all these parties elect the same leaders? Is there no faith in. the next generation?”

@luvhenesy wrote:

“How old is Vavi Kante? for how long does he want to work?”

@mpisane9 added:

“He deserves it ...Congratulations Mr Vavi.”

