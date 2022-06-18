Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that the government has procured 166 drones for use in its Rural Safety Strategy

The robotic flyers would be deplored in three phases across 43 districts in an effort to better police isolated rural areas

Drones have already been used by the police to help patrol areas in of Johannesburg but this is the first widespread use of the technology

JOHANNESBURG - In order to tackle the issue of crime in rural areas, the police have turned to technology for the answers. Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced plans to procure 166 drones for use across the country.

The high-tech crime-fighting technology will be deployed in three phases across 43 districts and will help to patrol remote and isolated areas.

The South African Police Service are procuring drones for use in rural areas. Photo credit: Aerix Drones/Flickr

Provincial Operational Command Centres and District Operational Command Centres will be used to coordinate the drones. This is the first time that drones will be used so widely across the country. Drones had been deployed in Johannesburg on a limited basis in the past according to SABC News.

Private security companies have already been using drones in their operations for years and the technology has been particularly successful at tracking criminals in upmarket complexes and built-up areas.

Charnel Hattingh, head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group said that the drones have been effectively used in conjunction with security guards and electrified barriers according to Business Tech.

