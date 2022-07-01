South African taxi commuters have to pay an additional R5 as taxi fares go up due to the rising fuel prices

Taxi owners say they are struggling to make ends meet and pay employees because most of their fare money goes to fuel

South Africans have taken to social media to share their frustrations about the fuel prices and some say they want to protest

JOHANNESBURG -There is no escaping the high fuel prices in South Africa. From Friday, 1 July, minibus commuters will have to pay an additional R5.

The fare increase will impact both long and short-distance commuters and is said to be the highest increase to date. Taxi drivers said the rise was unavoidable because their input expenses are rising while they have to make monthly vehicle payments.

Speaking to SABC News, Taxi owner Joseph Mente stated that they are losing a lot of money because of the increase in fuel prices. Mente says he is making 30% less and is now struggling to pay taxi drivers.

Mente added that the fuel hikes have also resulted in minibus taxis being repossessed. Taxi drivers Asanda Tshawuka and Sivuyile Pali stated that the fuel hike is causing tension between drivers and owners because more money is being spent on fuel.

According to BusinessTech, fuel prices could be going up by R2.30-R2.50 litre which means that petrol could cost between R24 and R26 per litre. The fuel hike announcement will be made on Wednesday, 6 July.

South Africans react to the taxi fare increase

@lebza_rox said:

"Gotta learn taxi maths again after this taxi fare increase ."

@Bikomfident said:

"Apparently, the taxi fare increase that is kicking in is the highest ever. It’s going to be a lot for the working class."

@NMuzi said:

"SANTACO doesn't lose money if the petrol price goes up, they just increase the taxi fare to cover the petrol increase."

@nooznazz said:

"The unfortunate part is that the taxi industry won't support the fight coz if people were to stop using their cars to go to work and use them as our transport is a massive win. It's where we are headed I think plus with their taxi fare increase "

@LiseboMofokeng said:

"Kanti when are we striking? We cannot wait for taxi drivers ba sorted because all they have to do is increase the taxi fare... We are all affected "

@fezgwayi said:

"Last week it was Rea Vaya and now this. Very soon the Reserve bank is going to increase rates again, ngapha SASSA is declining people who get R500 a month from friends and family, saying they would be getting too much if they get 350 on top of that. We are in a dog."

