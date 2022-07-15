Four suspects have been charged with impersonating police officers in the Johannesburg CBD

According to the police, they were allegedly responsible for a string of “bank following” robberies

The suspects had a replica of a firearm, balaclavas, a police jacket, police cap and a police bulletproof vest

JOHANNESBURG – Four men were charged with impersonating police officers and are believed to be responsible for a string of “bank following” robberies. They were arrested in the Johannesburg CBD and were found with police equipment and had blue lights fitted in their car.

A gang of men who targeted people who withdrew money was arrested. Image: Noel Celis/AFP & Ina Fassbender/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects were allegedly en route to rob a victim. According to TimesLIVE, the vehicle was spotted in Johannesburg CBD. Masondo said one of the suspects was dressed in an incomplete police uniform.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a replica of a firearm, balaclavas, a police jacket, police cap and a police bulletproof vest. The car also had false registration plates.

The suspects are aged between 33 and 37 and were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of suspected stolen property. IOL reported that the suspects may face additional charges.

South Africans believe that crime in the country is spiralling out of control:

Vincent Mokgojwa said:

“And where do they get SAPS gear now? What's the celebrity Cele doing about this? Actually we are on our own here.”

Sabelo Ngcobo wrote:

“If you're going to withdraw a large amount, please find two men to accompany you it, works for me.”

Peter Fx commented:

“They must tell us who they work with inside the bank.”

Zakhele Kunene added:

“There is no safe place in this land.”

