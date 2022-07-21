Police have arrested 24 suspected illegal miners at Apel in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo

The suspected miners were aged between 19 and 50 years old and are expected to appear before court soon

At least 22 were also found to be in the country illegally and will face additional charges

LIMPOPO - Police have arrested 24 suspected illegal miners, who were found in possession of illegal explosives, mining equipment and over R16 000, at Apel in the Sekhukhune District.

Police have arrested 24 suspected illegal miners in Limpopo. Image: Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun

Source: Getty Images

The suspected miners were aged between 19 and 50 years old. Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects are expected to appear before court soon, SABC News reported. The operation was a joint effort between the police, the Departments of Home Affairs, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, immigration officials, EMS, and mining companies.

At least 22 of the arrested suspects were also found to be in the country illegally and will face additional charges of contravening the Immigration Act, according to IOL. Equipment such as jack hammers, buckets, a generator, shovels, electrical cords and chrome were confiscated.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe also welcomed the operation and commended the members involved.

