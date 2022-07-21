A Durban woman was arrested by the police after she was caught lying about being raped

The woman went to the police on 18 July and told the cops that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and assaulted her

South Africans are hoping that the woman's arrest will teach others not to commit a similar offence

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a Durban woman who allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of sexual assault. The woman is now facing charges of perjury as a result.

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala stated that the woman made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 20 July and was later allowed to go home on a warning.

According to TimesLIVE, the woman opened a case on 18 July at the Sydenham Police Station. She told the police that her 28-year-old boyfriend broke into her house on Sunday night, 17 July and forced himself on her.

“She also told the police the suspect assaulted her and locked her inside her house,” said Gwala.

The woman then went to the investigating officer and said she was withdrawing the case. When asked to give reasons why she was dropping the case, she was unable to give an answer.

Gwala added that the officer decided to interview the accused's acquaintance, who painted a different picture of what happened that night. According to the acquaintance, the ex-boyfriend told her that he was leaving her and she then threatened to accuse him of sexual assault.

The police then confronted the woman with this information and she confessed to falsely accusing her ex. Gwala stated that the woman's arrest should serve as a warning to others who are thinking of falsely accusing people. She added that false accusations are a waste of much-needed police resources, according to IOL.

South Africans weigh in

Heading online, South Africans are frustrated that some women falsely accuse men of such serious crimes. Others were hoping that she was given a harsh sentence for her actions.

Here are some comments:

Eric Vuso said:

"Hopefully, she gets the hardest sentence ever. Women must learn to desist from abusing the law for their own selfish interests. A lot of people are languishing in jail, as we speak, for crimes they never committed."

Raymond Matji said:

"They must give her 15 years in prison."

Kabelo Tjie said:

"WWWOOOW!!! Just a warning??? Really?This person was determined to send someone to jail for years on false accusations. And she gets a warning? JUST A WARNING? I am defeated!"

Kameni Pelisa said:

"She must be given life sentence she is a danger to society."

Mindlos Brighton Gatsheni said:

"There are many men behind bars because of these false accusations by women... Let's hope they will make her an example to other women like her."

3 Men falsely accused of rape and kept imprisoned for 2 weeks lose R3m lawsuit against police minister

Briefly News previously reported that three men who attempted to sue the minister of police for R3 million after they were falsely accused of rape in 2019 lost their claim for damages.

They were arrested and kept in police custody for two weeks before the charges were withdrawn.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff told the Gauteng High Court that the police proved that the arrest was lawful. She said that police did not have to conduct a thorough investigation before the suspects were arrested, News24 reported. The judge also ruled that the police had enough grounds for making the arrest.

Source: Briefly News