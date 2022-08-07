Eskom announced on Sunday that due to improved generation capacity that it had suspended loadshedding

However, the power producer was clear that this was not the end to loadshedding and that the public must use electricity sparingly

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news that Eskom had suspended stage 2 loadshedding

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced on Sunday morning that due to an improvement in the generation capacity of its power plants and a lower than expected demand over the weekend that stage 2 loadshedding had been suspended.

Eskom announced that it would suspend stage 2 loadshedding on Sunday. Photo credit: Chris Verwey/Flickr

Source: UGC

However, Eskom was clear that this did not mean that loadshedding was a thing of the past and power restrictions could be implemented again.

The power utility warned consumers not to waste electricity and see it sparingly. The power utility reported that it has 4 116MW on planned maintenance and 12 437MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

South Africans react to the news of loadshedding being suspended

@newdennis:

"I have said that IPPs should reduce demand from ESKOM especially in the residential so that ESKOM should focus on building baseload . I’m sorry that I have tried space and caused confusion."

@XavierS696:

"Until tomorrow, bloody incompetent."

@BonganiMZulu:

"Due to improved weather, loadshedding has been suspended ."

@stewartcun75:

"You finally opened your eyes and realised the people also noticed, that your stupid #Loadshedding was not necessary!!! Why couldn't you suspend it yesterday before the rugby??? , Lets see how long before your next run of loadshedding nonsense starts again."

Eskom will sort itself out in 2 years, according to Minister Pravin Gordhan

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has given South Africans hope that there will be literal light at the end of the tunnel.

He said that the issues Eskom is currently dealing with are not due to the current leadership of the parastatal.

Gordhan said that in about two years load shedding will be a thing of the past as the ANC focuses on increasing power generation and investing in renewable power solutions according to eNCA.

While most South Africans have scoffed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to end the country’s electricity crisis, energy experts believe that it might be South Africa’s saving grace to end rolling blackouts.

Source: Briefly News