A group of people who were affected by the KwaZulu-Natal flood were evicted from a Transnet building they illegally occupied

They moved to the building as an attempt to put pressure on the local government to allocate proper housing for those affected by the floods

Some of the displaced residents said they were saddened by the situation and were forced to sleep in an empty parking lot

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - A group of KwaZulu-Natal flood victims were evicted from a building they illegally occupied and forced to sleep on the street on Monday night. The group, formerly from Umlazi, moved to the Yellowwood Park civic hall and then into the Transnet building before they were evicted.

A group of people who had their homes destroyed by the KwaZulu-Natal flood were evicted from a building. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The move was an attempt to put pressure on the local government to allocate proper housing for those affected by the floods. However, the group was evicted and attempted to move back into the Yellowwood Park hall, where they were refused entry, according to TimesLIVE.

The ward councillor Gavin Hegter told the publication that other displaced victims declined to allow them into the hall. He said Montclair SAPS attempted to find a proper facility for the group to spend the night. Hegter said the situation is difficult and has been handed over to metro police and public order policing to monitor the situation.

Some displaced residents are saddened by the situation and say they just needed a place to sleep. However, they added that they moved to the Transnet location to fight for the rights of all those affected by the floods, SowetanLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KZN floods: uMdloti family considers relocating after experiencing floods for a 2nd time

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the province of KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing another bout of floods in just six weeks. KZN has been affected by heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, such as apartment complexes and roads collapsing.

In Durban, 19 people were recused from two buildings in the uMdloti Beach area on Sunday, 22 May. One family says they are now considering relocating after being caught in a natural disaster for a second time.

Source: Briefly News