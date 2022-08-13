The Department of Home Affairs is set to embark on a digitisation project that is expected to create employment for 10 000 unemployed youths

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that the project which is expected to run from November 2022 to October 2025 will offer employment opportunities to about 6 000 young women

The department encouraged those who qualify for positions that will be advertised to apply

The Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that the department is set to begin a digitisation project which will create employment for unemployed graduates.

The Home Affairs department is expected to create employment for more than 10 000 young graduates under the digitisation project. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to various reports, the ministry has more than 350 million documents ranging from marriage certificates, birth and death certificates as well as amendment paper records dating back as far as 1895 that will need to be digitised.

Motsoaledi also assured the public that digitising will also ensure an improvement in service delivery and security of the documents, TimesLIVE reports. He said:

"The department is increasingly using technology to improve the way it renders services to people and to improve the security of our documents."

The department also seeks to employ youths with qualifications from tertiary institutions who are eligible for the jobs. According to the Minister, those qualified in information technology and document, information and records management can apply for the vacancies.

According to EWN, adverts for the department's digitisation project was put out on Friday, 12 August. Per the publication, employees will be paid between R5,000 to R14,000 depending on the level of the job. Motsoaledi said:

"The total budget over the three-year period will be R2.4 billion, but the first R500 million will end at the end of the financial year. That’s why we did the calculations in phases."

