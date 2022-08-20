Eastern Cape matrics will finally be able to write their exams in their home languages of IsiXhosa or Sesotho

The Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education will allow pupils to write their core exams in IsiXhosa and Sesotho

The subjects that they will now be able to write in their home languages are maths, physical science, life sciences, history, agricultural sciences, and accounting

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Matrics who will be writing their final exams this year will finally have the option to complete their exams in either IsiXhosa or Sesotho.

Previously students only had the option of writing their core subjects in either English or Afrikaans. This landmark decision will allow students to write exams in maths, physical science, life sciences, history, agricultural sciences, and accounting in IsiXhosa and Sesotho.

Eastern Cape matric will be able to write their exams in their home language: Photo credit: DGSEI

Source: Facebook

The exams are set to start on the 15th of August and the students writing the exams will be the first group to take their exams in their home languages.

87 944 students from 800 schools will be taking part in the project and one of the aims of the initiative is to improve the use of mother tongue languages in education according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that children will soon start being taught in their home languages.

Since many children do not speak Afrikaans or English at home, their matric exams often do not test their cognitive development or understanding but more on their language ability according to Langauge Magazine.

"Never give up": Former dropout congratulated by Mzansi after finally graduating

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a former dropout went on LinkedIn to celebrate graduating with a diploma in electrical engineering.

Nkanyiso Nxumalo used the popular work-orientated social media site LinkedIn to share his undoubtedly proud achievement with the world.

Education in South Africa tends to be a thorny issue in the country's day-to-day life, with many not performing well due to a myriad of circumstances and causing some to drop out.

Even though the down-and-out man went through the process of failing to complete his education, he came back stronger than ever with a truly impressive qualification.

A quick glance at his profile will show how consistent he has been over time, constantly promoting himself on the platform to gain better opportunities.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News