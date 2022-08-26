National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and Investigating Directorate seized valuable assets

The assets included properties belonging to the former police officers and their co-accused implicated in the dodgy “blue lights” tender

The tender, valued at R191 million, was awarded to Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement in 2016

JOHANNESBURG - Assets belonging to the former police officers and their co-accused implicated in the dodgy “blue lights” tender were seized by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and Investigating Directorate (ID) on Friday, 26 August.

Properties in Gauteng owned by several people including former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Deputy National Police Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya were seized. ID Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the accused face charges of fraud, corruption and forgery related to the irregular procurement of blue lights worth R60 million.

According to News24, the property belonged to the former cops and their Co-Accused, former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe De Lange, former Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, and Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa.

The Gauteng High Court identified the assets to have a value of R75 million and granted an order to seize them earlier this month. The contract valued at R191 million was awarded to Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement in 2016.

It is believed that the officers failed to comply with the competitive bidding process and favoured the company in exchange for benefits. According to IOL, Seboka said the case had been postponed to Wednesday, 2 November.

South Africans react to the case:

@Muskidd said:

“Corruption is not worth it.”

@RodneyLove4 posted:

“If you can believe that our cops are the perpetrators, and that’s why crime is so high. Thank you new order, I’m a sponsor of orange overalls via my tax.”

Khomotso Phalane arrested on charges relating to R86m blue light tender

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported both Khomotso Phahlane and Major General Ravichandran Pillay have been arrested in connection to charges concerning a R86 million blue lights tender.

Phahlane, former acting police commissioner, and Pillay, head of the SAPS’s supply chain management, were arrested in the early hours of Friday morning (1 March 2019).

The pair are expected to answer to charges of corruption and fraud today at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

