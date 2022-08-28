A prison warden was arrested after she allegedly tried to smuggle R1 500 worth of dagga into a correctional facility

She ran away from a parade when a search and seizure operation was being carried out by prison officials

The 43-year-old tried to hide her handbag but it was found and the dagga was confiscated, she will appear before the court soon

MBOMBELA - During a morning parade at a correctional facility in Mbombela a 43-year-old warden was arrested after dagga was found in her handbag.

A new policy had been implemented which stated that no employee was allowed to enter the premises with a handbag unless it was transparent in an attempt to prevent smuggling contraband materials into the prison.

During the parade, employees were informed that a search and seizure would be carried out. When the search began the warden attempted to hide her handbag but someone noticed her.

It was at this point that she ran from the parade and hid her handbag. Officers looked in her office but she was not there. They found her in another office. When queried why she ran from the parade she said that she was rushing to do her duties.

Her office was searched and her handbag was found. R1 500 worth of dagga (0.186 grams) was found in her handbag.

She denied knowledge of the dagga. The police have opened a case of illegal possession of dagga according to News24.

The warden will appear before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court and Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela praised officers for making the arrest according to The South African.

