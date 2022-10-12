A man on Twitter opened a discussion about WhatsApp privacy settings, about deciding if contacts can see you're online or not

WhatsApp users rushed to update their apps, and not everyone had that functionality on their devices

Many people felt frustrated after the many attempts at trying to enable the 'new' privacy setting on their WhatsApp

People claim to have a new WhatsApp update, which has split social media. Image: @_ShaunKeyz

Source: Twitter

A guy on Twitter @_ShaunKeyz had many people chasing their tails after asking if people can now choose who gets to see when they're online on WhatsApp.

Excited about this new privacy setting, people immediately updated their WhatsApp. Some confirmed that they can restrict who can see when they are online, while many were scrambling to get that feature.

It became a debate about the different operating systems on phones, but it seems some Mzansi people were just trolling and sending naive people on a wild goose chase.

Officially, WhatsApp has not rolled out this feature that will prevent users from annoying contacts that pester them while they are online. It is evident, though, that users have a growing demand to control who has access to them while they are online on the platform.

Check out the post below.

Read some of the comments from people online and what they claim they can do with their WhatsApp.

@nolo_moele said:

"WhatsApp is updated but I still can’t see the new feature."

@LindisaWendy mentioned:

"Mine ain’t there, but not that I really need it because I have no problem with not replying to messages, online or not."

@SihleStan231 shared:

"I just did that. Now I can choose who I want to ignore peacefully."

@MbalzzMafu added:

"Even after the update, dololo."

@powers_rsa asked:

"If you hide your online status, does that mean if people send you texts, it's only going to be a single tick by them until you open and choose to reply?"

@Noppsy88 commented:

"I have been having this for close to a year now. It's not a new thing. I chat in peace, and l ignore in peace."

@Lisa_Akh posted:

"One thing I will never understand is people that say having your privacy setups is cheating. How is it cheating when I choose my peace? Hiding your last seen, is part of the peace of mind. Dating insecure people must b exhausting."

