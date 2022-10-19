Murder accused Arnold Terblanche revealed the identity of Mr A, who allegedly was a dirty cop who assisted him with dodgy dealings

Terblanche allegedly bribed Phindile Zweni (Mr A) with more than R500 000 to help his murder case

The court heard that Terblanche recently found out Zweni was not a police colonel but rather a chairperson of an organisation

GQEBERHA - The identity of “Mr A” in the case against murder accused Arnold Terblanche was revealed in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 18 October. The state attempted to keep the identity of the alleged police officer, who allegedly assisted Terblanche with dodgy dealings, a secret.

Terblanche, accused of murdering his conspiring to kill his estranged wife Vicki, allegedly bribed Mr A with more than R500 000 to help his case. The court heard that Terblanche recently found out Phindile Zweni (Mr A) was not a police colonel.

He also claimed that Zweni, who allegedly is the chairperson of the South African Sentenced and Awaiting Trial Prisoners Organisation (SASAPO), posed as a Hawks member to expose corruption in SAPS and Correctional Services.

Terblanche labelled Zweni as a fraudster and claimed he allegedly was swindled off money under the pretence that he would be exonerated. According to News24, a statement compiled by investigating officer Col Rhynhardt Swanepoel indicates the R500 000 paid to Zweni was allegedly meant to bribe a Department of Justice official to get bail, appoint two judges in Terblanche’s favour and have his co-accused, Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis killed.

The statement further claimed that “Mr A” did not attempt these things. Terblanche claimed that Zweni told him people would look after him and protect him. He claimed that he filed a complaint against Zweni with prison officials.

Terblanche is facing a host of charges, including defeating the ends of justice and conspiring to kill his two co-accused Reinhardt Leach and Dyllan Cullis and another state witness, Mario De Ridder. Algoa FM reported that the case had been postponed to Friday, 28 October, for Terblanche to apply for bail.

