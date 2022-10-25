The bodies of the Stellenbosch teens who went missing on Friday, 21 October, were found submerged in a quarry

Family and friends are deeply saddened by the tragic and mysterious deaths of the young couple

Max du Preez, the grandfather of Leila Lees, says the family is traumatised by her death

STELLENBOSCH - The family of Leila Lees, whose body was found in a vehicle submerged in a quarry, has spoken out about the devastating loss of their loved one.

Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland were found dead on Monday, 24 October, after going missing in Stellenbosch on Friday, 21 October. Image: SAPoliceService/Twitter

Lees and her boyfriend, Ethan Kirkland, were reported missing on Saturday, 22 October, after Lees didn't show up for work that morning.

The couple was last seen driving in Stellenbosch on CCTV camera footage before their car mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

Their remains were discovered on Monday, 24 October, after the community mobilised to find them. Police say the details surrounding their mysterious deaths are still murky at this stage, EWN reported.

Lees' grandfather Max du Preez, said he wished the world had more people like his granddaughter. The editor of Vry Weekblad added that Lees' death was a terrible blow for the family, who are struggling to come to terms with her sudden passing, News24 reported.

Du Preez added that he was at a loss on how to comfort Lees' mother, Annene and little sister Mia. But the family was leaving on the support of a wide circle of friends and family in Stellenbosch.

The community is also mourning the young couple's tragic deaths. An impromptu memorial consisting of photos of the teens and bouquets appeared on the corner of Bird and Paul Kruger streets upon news that their bodies had been discovered.

South Africa reacts to the death of the Stellenbosch couple

South Africa is mourning the untimely and tragic passing of the young Stellenbosch couple.

Here are some reactions:

@TresiaErasmus3 commented:

"This is so sad."

@honsny asked:

"When will that stupid hole be filled up? @StellenboschUni @StellMun, after more deaths, perhaps?"

@OGxGS added:

"Horrifying news. "

