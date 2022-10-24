The police found two bodies in a car believed to have been driven by the missing Steelenbosch couple

The couple went missing on Friday, 21 October and were last seen near The Niche apartment block

South Africans are saddened by the latest development in the case and sent prayers to their families and friends

STELLENBOSCH - Two bodies have been recovered from a vehicle that was driven by the missing Stellenbosch couple on Monday, 24 October.

Police found two bodies in a car that matched the vehicle a Stellenbosch couple was driving when they went missing. Images: @SAPoliceService & Andre Snyman eblockwatch/ Facebook

The couple, Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19, went missing on Friday, 21 October, and their families and friends have been frantically searching for them since.

According to News24, the bodies were found in a quarry near The Niche apartment block where they were last seen, on the corner of Bird and Paul Kruger streets. The vehicle was spotted earlier in the day on Monday, and friends and family have been gathering around the scene.

The police, fire service and an ambulance were also gathered at the scene, which the police have since cornered off.

According to TimesLIVE, the car was found in a wreck inside a large pit filled with water. The large pit has sparked debate in the community, with residents pointing out how hazardous it could be.

South Africans were devastated to learn that the bodies were retrieved from the pit. Here are some comments:

@qurqurqo said:

"They were probably trapped there with no one to save them after the accident. Such a sad situation, man. RIP"

@medicinexthings said:

"Rest in peace, and prayers to the families and friends. I hope some allowance will be made for exams."

@chuc02 said:

"Aw. I was following this story. Sad development."

@CharmPAINNN said:

"Devastating. Rest in Peace to them. Just when their lives began."

@Daph6795582 said:

"So so sad. Rest In Peace. To the parents, we cry with you."

@DerSpooderman said:

"This is very sad news. And just as exams are starting aswell! Prayers to the family and friends."

