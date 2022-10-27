Nkangala Municipality manager Margaret "Maggie" Skhosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, have been found after missing for a week

The pair were kidnapped by individuals posing as police officers outside the municipality's gates

They were located in Diepsloot, Johannesburg and were taken to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for further examination

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The Nkangala Municipality manager, Margaret "Maggie" Skhosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, were found after being kidnapped last Thursday, 20 October.

Nkangala Municipality manager Margaret "Maggie" Skhosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, are safe after being kidnapped for over a week. Images: @Maphephandaba1 & @Emsamo_News

Source: Twitter

The pair were found on the N14 in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, over 190km away from where they were abducted.

According to SABC News, Skhosana and Mtsweni were kidnapped by men pretending to be police officers outside Nkangala District Municipality premises.

The kidnappers were dressed in police uniforms and travelled in an unmarked vehicle with blue lights. Skhosana's car was found abandoned at a local mine with her belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While they were both unharmed, Skhosana and her driver were taken to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for further assessment. Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mstweni-Tsipane was also at the hospital and asked that the municipal manager and driver should be afforded privacy as they deal with the trauma of the kidnapping.

On Wednesday, 25 October, Mpumalanga police indicated that they had hit a dead end in locating the pair, reports City Press. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time that they did not know the motive behind the kidnappings.

They were a few people who claimed that the kidnappers were demanding a R5 million ransom for their release; however, Mohlala stated that they were just chances.

Mpumalanga municipal manager's kidnappers negotiate with investigators, R5 million ransom demanded

Briefly News previously reported that the kidnappers of Nkangala district municipality municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni are allegedly negotiating with private investigators.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis told TimesLIVE that the negotiations are at an advanced stage. He said the kidnappers know about Skosana's diabetes and are ensuring their well-being.

Bolhuis said the women are alive, and the negotiations have progressed well. Meanwhile, Morney Vos of Mike Bolhuis' Specialised Security Services told News24 that the family had received a R5 million ransom demand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News