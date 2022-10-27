Four children died from suffocation in the Free State after they were stuck in an old car for a few hours

The four toddlers were playing outside while their elderly grandmother was looking after them on the day

The police in the Free State has opened an inquest case to investigate the exact circumstances around the children's death

FREE STATE - On Wednesday, four children suffocated to death while stuck in an old car in Petsana. The children had been playing in the car, and the children aged between 2 and 4 were found dead by a family member.

According to News 24, The children were allegedly under the care of their 72-year-old grandmother at the time and had been playing outside. The little girl and three boys were last spotted at 11:30 am, and when the grandmother searched for them, they could not be found.

The police in the Free State said they were discovered unresponsive by a family member roughly at 4:30 pm in an old Volvo Sedan.

The deceased children were two-year-old Lerato Donald Tshabalala, three-year-old Jwalane Goodness, three-year-old Lesedi Mnguni, and four-year-old Mojalefa Mokoena.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the police spokesperson, said the police arrived at the scene, the bodies had been moved from the car, and the children were declared dead, reported IOL.

Mophiring also said the Emergency Medical Services said the children had been dead for a few hours.

"They tried to open the doors, but the doors were locked from the inside and the windows closed. The car did not have a battery as well and they forcefully opened it and took all four children out and called the emergency personnel."

He urged parents to make sure that their children don't play in old cars and to get rid of old fridges.

