A forensic consultant has rubbished being implicated in the Phala Phala saga in the aftermath of the new allegations

Paul O'Sullivan claims that former spy boss Arthur Fraser is spinning a web of lies to derail Ramaphosa's ANC presidency bid

O'Sullivan added that the Hawks should not be investigating claims that aren't made under oath

JOHANNESBURG - Private investigator Paul O'Sullivan has rubbished claims that he was part of the alleged cover-up of the Phala Phala burglary on February 2020.

Forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan claims Arthur Fraser's Phala Phala allegations are a figment of his imagination. Image: Paul O'Sullivan & Associates/Facebook & @DknMohammed/Twitter

Source: UGC

O'Sullivan's comments come after a leaked letter from former spy boss Arthur Fraser uncovered fresh allegations and implicated new people in the Phala Phala scandal.

In the letter, Fraser claimed that the forensic consultant used his private investigation company, Paul O'Sullivan & Associates, to track down the suspects that burgled President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Speaking to SABC News, O'Sullivan claims that he learned about the burglary at President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala the same way South African citizens did, through the media. O'Sullivan added that the allegations were a figment of Fraser's imagination.

O'Sullivan called out the veracity of Fraser's allegations, claiming that the Hawks should not be investigating allegations made through a letter that doesn't specify the information's source.

The private investigator added that Fraser duped Presidential Protection Unit(PPU) head, Major general Wally Rhoode, into divulging information about the burglary in exchange for the settlement of the PPU's debts, Sunday Times reported.

O'Sullivan then alleged that the former spy boss used the information to sabotage President Ramaphosa's bid for ANC president ahead of the party's elective conference in December.

South Africans react to O'Sullivan's claims

Mzansi isn't buying O'Sullivan's claims that Arthur Fraser made up the Phala Phala allegation.

Here are some comments:

@realmsabza claimed:

"Lots of cover-ups in this Phala Phala mess"

@8989M_castro commented:

"Well, O'Sullivan will spin it off to save his Mpimpi friend, Cyril Ramaphalaphala."

@NurseUrs2 added:

"Someone has to take the fall."

Phala Phala scandal: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser exposes another key figure in farm burglary saga

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former spy boss Arthur Fraser made a fresh set of allegations in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm scandal.

Responding to questions from the Hawks and trying to guide the investigation, the former spy boss wrote a letter accusing Chauke of bringing US dollars into South Africa.

Fraser advised police to look into Chauke's international travel records, which would reveal that the advisor returned with the US currency after travelling to several countries in the middle east and north Africa on Ramaphosa's behalf, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News