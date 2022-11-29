The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) issued a letter of demand to the woman behind a racist rant

One of the demands is a public apology from Belinda Magor for the remarks or she may be taken to the Equality Court

She is facing several charges, including inciting violence, genocide, hate speech and crimen injuria, which is a criminal matter

JOHANNESBURG - The woman accused of sharing a racist rant on a WhatsApp group defending pit bulls has been issued a letter of demand from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Belinda Magor was arrested and is facing several charges, including inciting violence, genocide and hate speech. In the leaked voice note, the 60-year-old could be heard saying, “ban the black man” and other derogatory comments.

SAHRC Commissioner Advocate Andre Gaum told TimesLIVE that if its demands are not met, the matter may be taken to the Equality Court. One of the demands is a public apology for the remarks.

Meanwhile, Magor has since been evicted with immediate effect by her landlord. Speaking to News24, the person who chose to remain anonymous said they were horrified and upset by the voice note.

The landlord said they did not want to be associated with Magor. They added that her behaviour would not be tolerated.

The case against the woman is expected to commence on 27 March 2023. She is also facing a charge of crimen injuria, which is a criminal matter.

Citizens react to Belinda Migor’s remarks:

George Van Der Walt said:

“Good, now we need a few other letters of apology from other racists out there as well. SA doesn’t need these racists.”

Tumeka Mthetho posted:

“We don’t want her fake apology she must be behind bars, that’s all.”

