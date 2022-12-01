A lady received chuckle-inducing reactions after she uploaded a video of a funnel cloud forming in South Africa

The weather phenomenon can potentially be dangerous if it touches the ground, but this one didn't reach that stage

Peeps served up hilarious jokes about the video and made side-splitting remarks about Eskom while doing so

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A lady's video of a massive funnel cloud forming in the East Rand had peeps putting on their funny hats.

Mzansi cracked jokes about the funnel cloud having its unfinished form because of Eskom. Images: itsjustshay97/ TikTok, Nick David/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

itsjustshay97 posted the clip, which went viral on TikTok. Peeps gave humorous comments about their experiences with these types of clouds, while some made witty remarks about Eskom.

A potential danger

Folks were quick to point out that the funnel cloud could form a tornado if it touched the ground, which could wreak havoc on houses and property. The one in the video doesn't look menacing because it's still in its early stages of fully forming.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to an article by National Geographics, a tornado can cause widespread infrastructure damage at its strongest stage and possibly kill because of the high windspeeds.

Nonetheless, Mzansi couldn't help but poke fun at the cloud. See the responses below:

zwide_zaa said:

"Ramaphosa downloaded software from the USA "

Zonna mentioned:

"Even the clouds are angry about loadshedding "

Plush Design commented:

"Twisters be like “nah this is South Africa, we better not”, and that was that. Thankfully."

vijennaidoo978 mentioned:

"ITS COMMING THESE ARE THE DAYS OF OUR LIVES THE TIME FOR CLEANSING IS NEARING."

remo posted:

"I used to see those forming and then collapsing when I was 9, but I thought I was hallucinating "

user7870216250380 shared:

"In my language, we call it INKANYAMBA (IsiZulu). We don't make jokes about it coz we know what it's capable of..."

Anastasia_paizes said:

"Oh no, loadshedding on its way to shut off the sun now "

CHEERS mentioned:

"Bro, my mind is so crazy. I once wished that would happen where I live "

Ethan davids commented:

"It was downloading, then loadshedding hit "

South African lady celebrates wedding day with her foreign bae, Mzansi shares cute and funny reactions

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to share a video with her hubby moments before they tied the knot.

In the clip shared on TikTok by @toast_with_himee, the couple can be seen in an embrace as the woman shares that it is their wedding day. The smitten man cannot help but kiss his soon-to-be bride endlessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News