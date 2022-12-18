The Premier of KwaZulu Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on responsible authorities to look into the death of three people at a beach in Durban

The three who also included a teenager reportedly died in an accident involving several others

The rescuers managed to save some beachgoers who were rushed to the hospitals while the three couldn't make it

DURBAN - The Premier of KwaZulu Natal has called for a full investigation into the drowning of three people, including a teenager at a beach in Durban North.

The eThekwini municipality confirmed that the three died in an accident that involved more than 100 more people on Saturday 17 December.

According to TimesLIVE, eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a team of sea rescuers and paramedics were faced with the mammoth task of saving the people who were involved in the accident.

The statement confirmed that three people lost their lives while several others were rushed to hospitals for medical assistance. The statement read:

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives while others were transported to hospital. The municipality is saddened by the tragedy and sends condolences to the families of the deceased."

News24 added that the Premier of KZN responded to the tragedy by asking responsible authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter. Dube said:

"We are devastated by the sad loss of life. We have asked for an urgent report from our disaster teams and eThekwini Municipality."

Source: Briefly News