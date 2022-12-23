A man was found to be fraudulently representing an indigenous group to prevent a development from being constructed

The Western Cape High Court found that Tauriq Jenkins pretended to have been a representative of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council

Despite the antics, the multibillion-rand development of Amazon’s African headquarters is expected to be completed in 2023

CAPE TOWN - A man who claimed to represent an indigenous group was found to have been a fraud by the Western Cape High Court.

Tauriq Jenkins faked being an indigenous group's representative to halt a development. Image: Brenton Geach & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Tauriq Jenkins pretended to have been a representative of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council to prevent the multibillion-rand development of Amazon’s African headquarters in Cape Town.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman said Jenkins was determined to stop the development at all costs. Following his and the Observatory Civic Association’s (OCA) antics, the construction company halted building in March and claimed it lost about R22 million in a month.

The OCA and Jenkins submitted an appeal against the judgment against them, according to TimesLIVE. Baartman said that Jenkins fabricated a constitution to suit his objective while betraying the trust others put in him.

The OCA must pay the legal costs for the appellants in the initial court case and the appeal. The project will continue, and work is expected to be completed in November 2023.

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust believes the development will celebrate the intangible heritage associated with the broader area. The construction will also include developer-subsidised inclusive housing, publicly accessible green spaces and thousands of job opportunities, the Daily Maverick reported.

