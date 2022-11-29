Vereeniging police have recovered a tractor suspected to be stolen at a taxi rank construction project

The construction project was handed over to Gautrain by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

The discovery comes a month after a TBL tractor was hijacked from the Emfuleni municipality in Vanderbijlpark

VEREENIGING - A day after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi handed over the construction of a Vereeniging taxi rank to Gautrain, an allegedly stolen tractor was found working on the site.

Vereeniging police have located a "stolen" tractor at a taxi rank construction project.

Source: Instagram

Lesufi was joined by Social Development MEC Mbali Hlope, Sedibeng District Mayor Lerato Maloka and Efumuleni Local Municipality Mayor Sipho Radebe when he headed the project over on Wednesday, 23 November. By Thursday afternoon, 24 November, had recovered the stolen tractor from the construction site.

According to the Daily Sun, Vereeniging police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda said police intelligence received a tip that the tractor was at the construction site. Upon investigation, police found that the vehicle's chassis number had been tampered with and didn't have registration plates.

The discovery of the tractor comes after a TBL tractor was highjacked from the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark. It is unclear if the tractor found at the taxi rank project and the one stolen from the municipality is the same as MMC for Public Safety Ndabe Mokoena said the municipality had not recovered the hijacked TBL, Vaalweekblad reported.

South African react to the stolen tractor found at the taxi rank

South Africans joked about the rate of crime on social media. Here are some comments:

Lesegow Kgaetšedi Ya Bakone commented:

"I respect SOUTH Africa... the whole TLB."

Syabonga Blangwe claimed:

"After they once stole the whole train in Margate KZN... Nothing is impossible in this country."

Johnny Sebothuma added

"That's Mzansi for you, a country without a name. Just People from the South."

Stam Medina speculated:

"The tender was given to someone who had no TLB."

Rayleen Minolta Joseph joked:

"Things are getting so bad soon, they will learn how to steal the sugar out of your tea."

Mthetheleli Mtheza Panziso stated:

"Welcome to the first TLB jacking in the world. SA got wonders."

Celia Dickens stated:

"Sometimes I feel like I'm living in a movie."

Cele to send detectives to Harding to probe hitmen and their masters as organised crime terrorises community

In other news, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Beki Cele has answered the calls of a concerned community and will dispatch a team of specialised detectives to the small KwaZulu-Natal town of Harding. The detectives will investigate hitmen and their masters engaging in organised crime in the area.

Cele made the promise while speaking at a ministerial crime prevention imbizo in the South Coast town on Monday, 28 November. Residents filled the minister in on how they fear for their lives because of the widespread crime afflicting the area.

One local, Jesmond Cross, detailed how his brother, a police officer, was gunned down while on duty. According to Cross, his brother was shot 15 times in a police vehicle, and the car in question was riddled with more than 20 bullet holes.

