Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has come under fire for failing to ensure the safety of Intercape passengers

CEO Johann Ferreira slammed the minister for not responding to the matter urgently and said he had blood on his hands

The comments came after the Makhanda High Court ordered Mbalula to implement an action plan for safety

EASTERN CAPE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is catching heat for failing to resolve the violent attacks on Intercape buses.

CEO Johann Ferreira slammed the minister for not responding to the matter urgently. Since last year, more than 150 incidents, including shootings, intimidation, assault, extortion, and a murder, have been recorded.

In a letter seen by EWN, Ferreira said Mbalula has blood on his hands. He said despite seeking assistance from the minister, they were constantly met with obstacles.

The comments came after the Makhanda High Court ordered Mbalula to implement a plan of action to ensure the safety of commuters and drivers onboard Intercape buses. On Tuesday, 20 December, the court ruled that the matter must be handled urgently.

According to The Citizen, Mbalula sought leave to appeal a previous order by the same court, which compelled him to devise a plan to stop violent attacks. The judge found that Mbalula had failed to ensure the safety of bus drivers and passengers in the Eastern Cape.

Judge John Smith gave Mbalula and the MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, 20 days to come up with an effective plan of action.

Citizens react to the Intercape situation:

Maredi Levy said:

“Why this ministers always must be compelled by the court to execute their executive mandate. Is clear that they don’t know their obligations mandate.”

Waldo Rooi commented:

“The minister can’t do much except that this busses to be accompany by SAPS.”

Luka Ringeta wrote:

“I think the problem is our security clusters. We have cars written Highway Patrol, but you can’t see the on the highway.”

Glory Mkhulise posted:

“These taxis it’s only now that they see these busses. It’s just not on. People have right to operate their business as long they are legal.”

Richard Giddey added:

“Afraid this government does not know how to govern.”

