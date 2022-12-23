Eskom announced that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 on Saturday morning, and people are not satisfied

The state entity has been rotating the schedule between Stage 5 and Stage 4 for the past few days

South Africans expressed their frustrations on social media and many said they wanted to enjoy Christmas without any blackouts

Eskom announces Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced that it will be implementing Stage 3 loadshedding from Saturday 5am until Sunday 5am.

The power utility said it will update South Africans about its plans for loadshedding for Christmas day based on the "state of the power system".

Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's Chief Operating Officer (COO), told BusinessTech that the energy company would try its best to ensure the country gets a break from loadshedding on Christmas day.

Oberholzer added that even though Eskom intends to keep the power running on Sunday, their plans can quickly change.

The COO said things would be clearer on Sunday morning, and the country should expect an update then.

SA citizens' comments are below:

@nokylicious said:

"I know you will give us Stage 8 as a Christmas present on Christmas day. Anithembakali Nina. This is Mzansi, anything is possible."

@MissT_luv posted:

"If Nasrec could be switched off for an entire long weekend for the ANC conference, then the country deserves at least one day."

@ngwakomotsieng stated:

"You guys have one simple task, to keep the lights on, but you are failing at it. Do your job, PLEASE."

@_MissKay22 mentioned:

"If you can discontinue loadshedding for Nasrec's sake, surely you can allow us to enjoy Christmas and New Year's festivities without having to worry about lights going off."

@somedudebrobro posted:

"Come Saturday night, all of your generating units will probably fail, and we go to stage 6 again. We know you."

Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 5, SA not impressed by announcement: “Makes no difference”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Eskom made an announcement on Sunday morning that from Monday 5am, loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 5.

From Tuesday 5am, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented for the rest of the week, said the state entity.

