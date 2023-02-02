A man from the North West will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother

The man committed the heinous crime in December 2017 and was arrested four days after the murder

South Africans are not satisfied with the sentence and are calling for the death penalty to come back

North West - A 31-year-old man in the North West has been sentenced to life in jail for the gruesomely brutal murder of his mother.

A North West man was sentenced to life for killing his mother. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not happy with the sentence claiming that such heinous and inhumane crimes deserve harsher punishments like the death penalty.

Thabo Ernest Nkoane shocked the nation in 2017 when word about how he ended his mother's life and disposed of her remains spread.

On 22 December 2017, Nkoane killed dismembered and burnt his mother in her home at Buanja Lefaragatlha village near Phokeng in Rustenburg TimesLIVE reported.

Neighbours and friends of the deceased raised alarms when the women didn't turn up to work or church. Upon searching her property, police found her charred remains, News24 reported.

Nkoane was arrested for premeditated murder four days after he killed his mother.

South Africans demand harsher sentences for people who commit heinous crimes

Fed up with the senseless and brutal murders in the country, South Africans are demanding the death penalty be brought back.

Here are some comments:

Narisha Rampersadh demanded

"Bring back the death penalty for these inhumane crimes."

Thuthukile Khumalo complained:

"Our justice system is a joke nxa!"

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko claimed:

"He will come out with a degree and honours."

Mlungisi Kelembe asked:

"Gee, why should we keep this person alive? This one can't be corrected nor can he be rehabilitated."

Vuyiswa Mamnguni Ndzakana added:

"That's still not enough. I hope these people stay alone in prison too because it would be unfair for others with minor crimes to stay with this zombie."

Lawrence Moeti said:

"But the death penalty is really needed in this country or else this will never stop."

Kenneth Maseko echoed:

"A life sentence is not enough,in fact, we need to review capital punishment for such cases."

Samantha Dampies questioned:

"Why life in prison and not the death penalty? This type of evil doesn't need to still live."

