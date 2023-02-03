A 56-year-old school bus driver came under fire after a video of him assaulting a learner began doing its rounds online

In the clip, the 17-year-old learner can be seen being punched, kicked and strangled by the man, sparking anger

Free State Education MEC Dr Tate Makgoe condemned the incident and said he was disgusted by the abuse of the learner

FREE STATE - A 56-year-old school bus driver landed himself in hot water for allegedly physically assaulting a 17-year-old learner in Hoopstad.

A 56-year-old Free State bus driver was arrested and charged with attempted murder for assaulting a learner. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

At the time of the incident, the learner was singled out by the driver, who called out a list of names, and was told that he could not enter the bus. When the learner questioned the driver, he was assaulted and strangled.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng told News24 that the learner fought back but was overpowered by the bus driver. The learner left the bus and informed his mother what happened.

The bus driver was arrested and is expected to appear in the Hoopstad Magistrate's Court. He is facing charges of assault and attempted murder.

A video of the incident began circulating on social media in which the driver can be seen kicking and punching the learner. Meanwhile, the Free State Department of Education condemned the attack.

Free State Education MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe, said he was disgusted by the physical and emotional abuse of the learner. According to IOL, he said the man should be barred from working with children.

Mzansi up in arms over the learner's assault, demanging he face the law

Kefilwe Mokwena said:

“Good news, he must face the music and fight his peers in prison.”

Ntando McCall posted:

“There seems to be more to this story...”

Buyiswa Buyi Bam wrote:

“Some people have personal issues and want to take them out on kids.”

Thabang Mahlaba commented:

“That man deserves to go to jail.”

Thabiso Mahlangu added:

“He must face the law.”

