Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune posted a photo of himself and his daughter Amogelang

The two were adorably pictured in an Instagram post holding up three's to celebrate her third birthday

The post received positive responses from South Africans wishing Amogelang a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Three for Amo! Mzansi wishes her a happy birthday. @itukhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Itumeleng Khune's daughter, Amogelang, just turned three. The proud father and family man posted a cute photo of himself and Amogelang holding up three's together on Instagram.

Chiefs fans will be hoping that he keeps three clean sheets in a row as a gift to her.

A cute moment between father and daughter

They grow fast, don't they? One day they are toiling in diapers - the next, they are telling you what to do. Talk about moving up the ladder. But juggling any career with parenthood isn't easy, so it's no surprise Itu is so proud of his little girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Mzansi show Khune's daughter, Amo, their love

@masegocalvin said:

"A very special birthday to Amo."

@nkosikhona.d added:

"Happy third birthday Amogelang, we Love you nana in #RichardsBayBranch ❤️"

@fezile.mthethwa.777 said:

"Happy birthday to Amo."

@blckvreka_

"Happy birthday to the princess."

South African toddler caught playing on top of fridge

Some toddlers are a little different, you know? Briefly News reported on a mother finding his toddler playing on top of the fridge. If you thought his climbing skills were impressive, you should see how he gets off in the video.

People were confused about how he got up there in the first place.

@FlackoMax said:

"Dude, going down the fridge handles like a firefighter when the alarms go off!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News